1/5
Keeway V302C Launched
Keeway, a Hungarian two-wheeler brand, has launched their new bike Keeway V302C in India. The new 300 cc bike will be competing with the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor and Royal Enfield Continental GT. However, the engine size difference will be a big aspect for the buyer.
2/5
Keeway V302C Engine
The Keeway V302C gets a 298cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, twin-cylinder engine. The engine gets 4V per cylinder and a SOHC for both cylinders. The engine manages to put out 30 bhp power at 8,500 RPM and 26.5 Nm at 6,500 RPM. The 298cc engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.