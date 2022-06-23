1 / 7

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has managed to get a score of 4 for adults and a score of 3 for child occupancy. It was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with 2 frontal airbags and ABS. The CRS installed using the ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection of both child occupants. The lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions and the high neck biomechanical values in the frontal crash explain the three stars for child occupant protection.