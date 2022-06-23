Toyota Urban Cruiser
The Toyota Urban Cruiser has managed to get a score of 4 for adults and a score of 3 for child occupancy. It was tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with 2 frontal airbags and ABS. The CRS installed using the ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection of both child occupants. The lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions and the high neck biomechanical values in the frontal crash explain the three stars for child occupant protection.
Renault Kiger
The Renault Kiger SUV shares the same platform as the Nissan Magnite. The car achieved the same four stars for adults and two stars for child occupant protection. The base variant of the car was used for this test. It comes with two frontal airbags and ABS. During the assessment, it showed an unstable structure and marginal protection to the driver’s chest.