Kia EV6 Price and Variants

Kia EV6 has been launched in two variants. The car comes in a GT Line and GT Line AWD. The GT Line costs Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the GT Line AWD costs Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia had earlier planned to just sell 100 units of the car in India. However, the company has already received 335 bookings. The company might increase the units due to an increase in demand. The new Kia EV6 will be available in five colours in India.