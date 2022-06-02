Kia EV6 Launch
Kia EV6 has finally launched in India and it is the first EV of the South Korean brand. The EV6 comes when EVs are gaining traction, not only in the 2-wheeler segment but also 4-wheeler. The EV6 falls in the premium segment. In some other international markets, the EV6 competes with Tesla cars.
Kia EV6 Price and Variants
Kia EV6 has been launched in two variants. The car comes in a GT Line and GT Line AWD. The GT Line costs Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the GT Line AWD costs Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia had earlier planned to just sell 100 units of the car in India. However, the company has already received 335 bookings. The company might increase the units due to an increase in demand. The new Kia EV6 will be available in five colours in India.