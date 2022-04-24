1 / 5

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 will be Hyundai’s first electric car in the Indian market. The car is already available in many markets across the globe. The bookings for the EV in India will begin on May 26. The electric car comes with an impressive set of specifications and it will be imported as completely built units (CBU). The car was globally launched in the month of March last year. The Indian launch date hasn’t been specified yet. Kia claims the launch will immediately follow the opening of bookings.