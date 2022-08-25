Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched
Lamborghini India unveiled the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, in India today. The Tecnica’s moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and, instantly distinguishable, is as much a Huracán innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Engine
Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.