1 / 5

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched

Lamborghini India unveiled the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, in India today. The Tecnica’s moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and, instantly distinguishable, is as much a Huracán innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.