Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster launched
Lamborghini has launched the new Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India. The supercar is one of the most powerful naturally aspirated cars in the world. The car comes with naturally aspirated V12 engine. The company will only be producing 600 units of the new car globally. The company has not unveiled the pricing of the new car yet.
Lamborghini Aventador 780 4 Ultimae Roadster SVJ inspiration
Lamborghini Aventador 780-4 Ultimae Roadster is inspired by the Aventador SVJ. However, the newer car will trump the older Aventador SVJ in terms of sheer power. It will produce 10 bhp more than the SVJ variant.