2 / 6

Land Rover Defender 130 Features

All Defender 130 models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof as standard, with a second sunroof above the third row also featuring on all Defender 130s. The Defender 130 gets a feature called Approach Unlock and Automated Walkaway Lock. When the key fob is detected approaching the vehicle, it automatically unlocks when it is within 1.5 metres. When leaving the vehicle, New Defender 130 will automatically lock when the key fob is more than 1.5 metres away.