Land Rover Defender 130 Dimensions
The dimensions of the new Land Rover Defender are staggering to say the least. The Defender 130 adds 340mm length to the existing compared to the Defender 110. The new SUV’s length is a staggering 5.358mm. This length allows it to accommodate a spacious third row. It also goes beyond the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Land Rover Defender 130 Features
All Defender 130 models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof as standard, with a second sunroof above the third row also featuring on all Defender 130s. The Defender 130 gets a feature called Approach Unlock and Automated Walkaway Lock. When the key fob is detected approaching the vehicle, it automatically unlocks when it is within 1.5 metres. When leaving the vehicle, New Defender 130 will automatically lock when the key fob is more than 1.5 metres away.