Laptop guide: 5 best laptops under Rs 30,000 you can get for work from home

Work from home laptops under Rs 30 000
With Covid-19 cases once again on a meteoric rise, state restrictions are once again being mandated and a lot of offices, which recently opened up, are again implementing a work from home policy to help keep their employees safe. If you are one to have recently been shifted to work from home, you could be looking for a good laptop to help you keep your work going smoothly. Here is a list of the top 5 laptops you can get under Rs 30,000 in India. (Representational Image)
Acer Aspire 3
Priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart, the Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen variant is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB conventional hard disk. The device sports a 15.6-inch HD LED display and runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system out of the box. The company claims that the laptop can last for up to seven hours on a single charge.