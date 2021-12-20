Last-minute Secret Santa gift ideas: Check five gadgets you can buy under Rs 1,000

Ergonomic Mouse Pad
There’s nothing better you can gift to your colleague than a well-functioning wrist. An ergonomic mouse pad ensures that the wrist is well-rested with the help of gel-like memory foam coating. Even good ergonomic mousepads should easily sit well below the price cap of Rs 1000. (Image: Vani Gel Mouse Pad)
Wired Earphones
While the world is moving to TWS earbuds, some prefer the old-school wired connections which provide more independence as you don’t have to keep them charged all the time. Wired earphones under Rs 1000 also stand a better chance to provide better sound quality even when compared to much more expensive wireless earbuds or neckbands. (Image: Boat)