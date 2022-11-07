Motorola Moto E32s
The Motorola Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 268 PPI pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features a triple camera system at the rear placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 16MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. As for selfies, the phone features an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. As for the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an IP52 water-repellent coating and has Android 12 OS running the system. For security, it has facial recognization support. The device has a USB Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.
Realme C30
Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio. the Realme C30 is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip that its coupled with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It runs the Realme Go Edition UI, which is based on Google’s Android 11 mobile operating system. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.