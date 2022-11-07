1 / 5

Motorola Moto E32s

The Motorola Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 268 PPI pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features a triple camera system at the rear placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 16MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. As for selfies, the phone features an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. As for the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an IP52 water-repellent coating and has Android 12 OS running the system. For security, it has facial recognization support. The device has a USB Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer and has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.