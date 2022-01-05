Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

ThinkPad Z series
The new ThinkPad Z series includes the ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16, both of which are built using sustainable materials such as recycled aluminium, recycled black vegan leather and more. Both the new laptops will be made available starting May 2022, with the Z13 base model priced at $1,549 (approximately Rs 1,15,097) and the Z16 base model being priced at $2,099 (approximately Rs 1,55,965).
The ThinkPad Z13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO U-Series processor paired with a touch-enabled 2.8K OLED panel. The ThinkPad Z16 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors along with a touch-enabled 4K OLED display panel. Both the laptops come with AMD Radeon graphics and with the Microsoft Pluton security chip. Both the laptops run Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.