Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 has kicked off with a bang, with multiple tech and auto companies taking centre stage to showcase their new products and innovations. Lenovo just concluded its keynote, where it unveiled four new devices, including a new ThinkPad laptop series, a Smart Clock, an Ambient Light Dock, and a Smart Frame. Here we will be taking a look at everything that Lenovo unveiled at its CES 2022 keynote.