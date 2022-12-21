1 / 7

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 comes with a 14-inch IPS display. It comes in two variants -- one with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 2880x1800 resolution and 400 nits of peak brightness and the other with 60Hz screen refresh rate, 2240x1400 resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. It comes in Arctic Grey and Frost Blue colour variants. This laptop comes in three processor variants -- AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS that is coupled with either AMD Radeon 700M-Series or AMD Radeon 600M-Series graphics. The processor is coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCle M.2 storage. It runs Windows 11. It has IR FHD camera with a ToF sensor and a privacy shutter in the front and two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio. On the battery front, the laptop has a 75Whr battery that provides a run time of up to three hours in just 15 minutes of charge. For connectivity it has WiFi 6, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 among others. It starts at 999 Euros and it expected to be available starting July 2023.