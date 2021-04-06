LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

LG exits the mobile business
LG after a long struggle in the smartphone market, trying to regain its market share has now officially announced that it is exiting the mobile business. The decision was approved by the company's board of directors and now the company will focus its resources on electric vehicle components, IoT devices, smart homes, robotics, AI, business-to-business solutions, 6G and more. Here we will be taking a look at a few of LG's mobile phone innovations we have seen throughout the years.
The first capacitive display smartphone
An interesting fact you might not know is that the iPhone was not the first smartphone to feature a capacitive display. The first phone to do so along with an all-touch UI was the LG KE850 Prada, which launched over six months before the first iPhone, in December 2006.