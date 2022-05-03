2 / 6

Groww: Stocks Mutual Fund

The application is listed on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The platform allows investing in mutual funds, Stock trading, ETFs, IPO, and Trade F and O. You also get a host of features that will allow you to analyse the stock market on the go. The entire process of onboarding new people on the platform is completely paperless. The KYC for each account is done within the application. On Google Play Store, the Groww App has been rated 4.6 stars out of 5. There are over 6 lakh reviews on the app listing on Play Store.