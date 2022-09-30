LML Moonshot, Orion And Star Announced
LML has unveiled the concept of three of its innovative Electric Two-Wheeler Vehicles on the occasion of their 50th Year Celebrations. The brand introduced the concepts for its three most anticipated products, the Star (e-Scooter), Moonshot (e-Hyperbike), and Orion (e-Bike), under the theme Reimagining the Legend.
LML Star
The new LML Star is an electric scooter concept featuring quite a modern and futuristic design. For braking, it gets discs at both ends. Other specifications of the e-scooter are still under the wraps. Indicators have also been placed lower, towards the side in a sleek horizontal bar format. For display, it uses a fully digital screen. The company said that it will launching it next year in the Indian market.