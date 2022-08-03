Looking for a 55 inch TV
Looking to buy a smart TV? And a large one? If you have a big space to fill, a 55-inch smart TV with good resolution and smart features might just be the best choice. Indian consumers are moving towards bigger-size TVs due to the easy accessibility of OTT content across platforms. You can easily find a 55-inch TV on the market but there are some that stand out. These televisions are either value for money or offer the best viewing experience. Brands like Xiaomi, Sony, LG, OnePlus, and Samsung offer some of the best 55-inch models which readily fit and tick all television requirements. Here is a list of our top picks in the 55-inch TVs category to help you decide which one to buy:
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV
Being Xiaomi's first-ever OLED TV, at Rs 89,990, the OLED Vision TV 55-inch is one of the most affordable 55-inch OLED televisions in the Indian market. Offering a good display with a sleek all-black design & slim bezel, the TV will blend well with your home interior. With Dolby Vision and IMAX theatre technology and an eight-driver speaker system, Xiaomi's OLED Vision TV offers an immersive TV-viewing experience. Xiaomi OLED Vision TV runs on Android TV 11, supports Alexa, can connect to the Mi Home app and even has a Kids mode. Since you have support for voice assistants, it is ideal for handsfree voice control. With its 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, the screen makes images appear bright and vivid.