1 / 5

Looking for a 55 inch TV

Looking to buy a smart TV? And a large one? If you have a big space to fill, a 55-inch smart TV with good resolution and smart features might just be the best choice. Indian consumers are moving towards bigger-size TVs due to the easy accessibility of OTT content across platforms. You can easily find a 55-inch TV on the market but there are some that stand out. These televisions are either value for money or offer the best viewing experience. Brands like Xiaomi, Sony, LG, OnePlus, and Samsung offer some of the best 55-inch models which readily fit and tick all television requirements. Here is a list of our top picks in the 55-inch TVs category to help you decide which one to buy: