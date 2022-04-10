1 / 6

Poco M4 Pro 5G Rs 14,999

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ dot display. It is powered by the MediTek Dimensity 810 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. On the camera front, it has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W pro fast charging technology. (Image: Poco)