BSNL Rs 2300 plan
BSNL Rs 2300 plan: This plan is priced at Rs 2,399 and it comes with a validity of 425 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls along with 3GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, free PRBT with unlimited song change option and a free EROS Now subscription.
BSNL Rs 1999 plan
BSNL Rs 1999 plan: This plan is priced at Rs 1,999 and it comes with a validity of 365 days. It also offers 600GB of high-speed data. Once this limit is crossed, the speed of the network will drop to 80Kbps. In addition to this, it also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, free PRBT with unlimited song change option, and a free subscription to Eros Now.