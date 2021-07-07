Looking for a secondary phone? Check top 5 budget phones under Rs 10,000 in July 2021

1 / 5

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A is one of the best phones available under the price tag of Rs 10,000 in India this month. The phone offers specs including 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6000mAh battery, 13-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and more.