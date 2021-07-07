Looking for a secondary phone? Check top 5 budget phones under Rs 10,000 in July 2021

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A is one of the best phones available under the price tag of Rs 10,000 in India this month. The phone offers specs including 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6000mAh battery, 13-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and more.
Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power is one of the best smartphones to get under Rs 10,000 in India in July 2021. The phone comes packed with a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 6000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 8-megapixel selfie camera, more.
