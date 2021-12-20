Trackers
One of the many gifts that you can purchase for your loved ones this Christmas is a tracker. Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag are two fitness trackers available in the market right now. A single AirTag costs Rs 3,190 while a pack of four costs Rs 10,900. A single unit of Samsung SmartTag costs Rs 2,699 on Amazon. (Image: Apple)
Robotic vacuum cleaner
Robotic vacuum cleaners are a great Christmas gifting idea for any household, especially in light of existing work-from-home conditions. For people who are looking for a robotic vacuum cleaner in a sub 30K price range, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P priced at Rs 21,999 and Milagrow Seagull at Rs 21,990 are an ideal choice. (Image: Xiaomi)