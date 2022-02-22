Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 is priced at Rs 37,949 on Amazon. It comes with 13 levels of active noise cancellation and Intuitive touch controls through which you can get hands-free assistance, skip tracks, and answer/end calls. You can handle up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams. Additionally, you can listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge. It has soft, breathable, lightweight, and comfortable over-ear pads.
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 ANC enabled Bluetooth Headset
The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 ANC enabled Bluetooth Headset is available at Rs 34,500 on Flipkart. It comes with 20 hours of playtime along with 11 levels of active noise cancellation so that you can enjoy music, videos, songs, and calls without distractions. You can get voice assistance, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, at the touch of the button.