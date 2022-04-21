Realme Buds Air 2
It costs Rs 3,299 and it is available in White, Rose Gold, Black and Green colour variants. It comes loaded with features such as active noise cancellation, 25 hours of playback time, smart wear detection and dual mic noise cancellation for calls. (Image: Realme)
Oppo Enco W51
It costs Rs 4,990 and it is available in Floral White and Starry Blue colour variants. It has a 25mAh battery in each earbud and a 480mAh battery in the charging case, which is capable of providing up to 20 hours of backup with ANC feature turned on. It also comes with IP54 dust and water resistant coating. (Image: Oppo)