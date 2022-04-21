2 / 5

Oppo Enco W51

It costs Rs 4,990 and it is available in Floral White and Starry Blue colour variants. It has a 25mAh battery in each earbud and a 480mAh battery in the charging case, which is capable of providing up to 20 hours of backup with ANC feature turned on. It also comes with IP54 dust and water resistant coating. (Image: Oppo)