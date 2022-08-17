Best truly wireless earbuds under Rs 20,000
Earbuds are crucial as smartphones today. Much of that is related to smartphone companies not bundling wired earphones anymore. But mainly, it is because people want convenience. You can easily find earbuds across prices on the market, but I talk about the premium ones. These earbuds are on the pricier side and, therefore, are loaded with top-end features. These earbuds will give you the best wireless earbuds experience. We have handpicked some of the best on the market if you want premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. This list comprises earbuds that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, but they offer the best features at their price. Active noise-cancellation, best-looking design, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos support, and whatnot. You have earbuds from Apple, LG, Sony, and Oppo in this list.
Apple AirPods 3
Apple upgraded its wireless earbuds in 2021 with a new pair of AirPods 3. They are known as just AirPods but since they are third-generation earbuds, let us call them AirPods 3 for clarity. The AirPods 3 borrow its design from the AirPods Pro, which is more expensive and features active noise-cancellation. These do not. But the AirPods 3 offer good sound isolation from your surroundings, which I mostly like. The AirPods 3 support Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and have deep bass, so listening to music is enjoyable. The battery easily lasts 4-5 hours on a single charge on earbuds. These earbuds also support wireless charging. For iPhone users, the AirPods 3 is the best option on the market. The AirPods 3 earbuds are currently selling for Rs 17,999, but their launch price is Rs 18,500.