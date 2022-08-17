1 / 5

Best truly wireless earbuds under Rs 20,000

Earbuds are crucial as smartphones today. Much of that is related to smartphone companies not bundling wired earphones anymore. But mainly, it is because people want convenience. You can easily find earbuds across prices on the market, but I talk about the premium ones. These earbuds are on the pricier side and, therefore, are loaded with top-end features. These earbuds will give you the best wireless earbuds experience. We have handpicked some of the best on the market if you want premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. This list comprises earbuds that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, but they offer the best features at their price. Active noise-cancellation, best-looking design, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos support, and whatnot. You have earbuds from Apple, LG, Sony, and Oppo in this list.