The Fame Game, Netflix
Starring Madhuri Dixit, The Fame Game is a drama Netflix series that will release on February 25. The series about a famous actress who goes missing. The search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.
Looop Lapeta, Netflix
Scheduled to release on February 4, Looop Lapeta movie is about a girl named Savi. When her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, she races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends. The film is a romantic comedy. Its cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary and more.