Voice message transcriptions
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will transcribe voice messages received by the user. This new voice message transcription feature is available in English, Japanese, German and French. Google says that it will roll out to more languages and devices in the coming months.
Assistant voice typing
With Assistant voice typing, users can easily talk to Google to type, edit and send messages. This feature is now available in Spanish, Italian and French. Also, When users are writing a message, Assistant voice typing can now suggest emojis relevant to their messages. It will also let them search the emoji to insert with their voice even without knowing the exact name for it.