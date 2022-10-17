Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Brezza 2022 in India, a major upgrade almost six years after the outgoing model was launched. Brezza 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has already received 45,000 bookings. The Brezza 2022 SUV has been launched with six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options. The dual-tone options include Brave Khaki (Pearl White Roof), Sizzling Red (black roof), Splendid Silver (black roof).
Mahindra XUV700
There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.