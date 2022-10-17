2 / 5

Mahindra XUV700

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp. Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.