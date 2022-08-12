1/5
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Unveiled
Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – Classic S and Classic S11. Both trims are offered in 7 and 9-seat options.
2/5
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by 2nd-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found on the new Thar and the lower-spec version of the Scorpio-N. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox which features a cable shift setup.