1 / 5

Toyota Hyryder SUV

Toyota gave us the first official glimpse of its upcoming SUV Hyryder last week. Since then, the brand has been aggressively pushing out teaser videos and images. This hints at an official unveiling. The D-segment is getting heated up with the competition. One of the competitors will be the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N, which might fall in the same price segment. The other rivals include Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which have long dominated this space.