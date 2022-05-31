Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N unveil will happen on June 27. The new SUV is standing tall against its competition in the segment. The SUV has been revealed completely by Mahindra but a lot of details are still to be officially released. However, a lot of teasers, leaks, and other reports have helped us paint a picture of what to expect from the SUV.
Mahindra Scorpio N launch
The Mahindra Scorpio N will be unveiled on June 27. However, don’t expect the company to release the prices of the SUV. Most likely Mahindra will begin taking orders on June 27. However, some dealerships have unofficially started taking bookings for the SUV. Considering that the more expensive XUV700 has a tremendous waitlist of up to 2 years, Scorpio N is also expected to witness heavy demand.