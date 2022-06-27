Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N is the latest to join the D-segment of SUVs. The SUV is claimed to be the biggest in its segment and it will be pitching this strength against the rest of the competition. The Mahindra Scorpio N is even bigger that the Tata Safari which will clearly give it an edge in terms of dimensions, which is a prominent aspect for buyers in this SUV segment.
Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier is a prominent name in this SUV segment. However, the pricing does go beyond it competitors. However, in terms of size and powertrain, Tata Harrier is one of the very strong competitors for Mahindra Scorpio N. The car starts at a price of Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).