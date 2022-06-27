1 / 7

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N is the latest to join the D-segment of SUVs. The SUV is claimed to be the biggest in its segment and it will be pitching this strength against the rest of the competition. The Mahindra Scorpio N is even bigger that the Tata Safari which will clearly give it an edge in terms of dimensions, which is a prominent aspect for buyers in this SUV segment.