1 / 5

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market. A leak data has revealed that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different. The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.