Kia ev 6

The Kia EV6 will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes equipped with technologies like the multi-charging system: a charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The list also includes key features like: The car’s fast charging tech charges the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger. It also has a feature which allows the vehicle to power other devices (enough to power a medium-size home AC) by employing a 2-way charging technology. The car also gets a dual motor All wheel drive (AWD) system for enhanced acceleration and all-weather grip.