Kia ev 6
The Kia EV6 will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes equipped with technologies like the multi-charging system: a charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The list also includes key features like: The car’s fast charging tech charges the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger. It also has a feature which allows the vehicle to power other devices (enough to power a medium-size home AC) by employing a 2-way charging technology. The car also gets a dual motor All wheel drive (AWD) system for enhanced acceleration and all-weather grip.
Volkswagen Virtus June 9
Volkswagen will reveal the prices for the mid-size sedan on June 9. The car is being manufactured at VW's Chakan plant near Pune. The Virtus will be available with two engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 113 BHP and 175 Nm and a 1.5-litre TSI engine that puts out 148 BHP and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.