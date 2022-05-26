1 / 5

Hyundai Venue Facelift

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will don major cosmetic updates, giving it a distinctive identity over the outgoing model. Going by the spy images that have surfaced on the internet, the updated version will have a tinkered nose to carry a similar appeal as the larger Tucson. A parametric grille on the front is expected, along with a set of new LED DRLs. New bumpers on both ends will be seen, whereas the silhouette is expected to remain unchanged. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels will be a part of the package. Other changes will include a set of new tail lamps and a resculpted boot lid.