Hyundai Venue Facelift
The facelifted Hyundai Venue will don major cosmetic updates, giving it a distinctive identity over the outgoing model. Going by the spy images that have surfaced on the internet, the updated version will have a tinkered nose to carry a similar appeal as the larger Tucson. A parametric grille on the front is expected, along with a set of new LED DRLs. New bumpers on both ends will be seen, whereas the silhouette is expected to remain unchanged. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels will be a part of the package. Other changes will include a set of new tail lamps and a resculpted boot lid.
Citroen C3
The French automaker is all set to launch a subcompact SUV, which was announced for India launch way back in September 2021 is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2022. The Citroen C3 will feature a sculpted bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, split-type headlights with angular DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black roof rails, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. One can expect the Citroen C3 to be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, in a naturally-aspirated form and with a turbocharger. Transmission duties will likely be handled by manual and AMT gearboxes.