Mahindra Thar 5 Door
Mahindra is all set to test its much-awaited five-door variant of its Thar. In all likelihood, the automaker could disguise the 5-door Thar variant as Mahindra Bolero for road tests. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors. The longer wheelbase expected to come with the car is likely to be based on the same ladder-frame construction.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door
The yet-to-be-launched Jimny is seen as a replacement to Maruti’s now-discontinued Gypsy in India. Maruti Suzuki is likely to price the upcoming five-door Jimny at around Rs 10 lakh to give Mahindra Thar a run for its money. Interestingly, Mahindra has also been speculated to be coming up with its five-door variant of the Thar.