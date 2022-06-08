1 / 5

Mahindra Thar 5 Door

Mahindra is all set to test its much-awaited five-door variant of its Thar. In all likelihood, the automaker could disguise the 5-door Thar variant as Mahindra Bolero for road tests. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors. The longer wheelbase expected to come with the car is likely to be based on the same ladder-frame construction.