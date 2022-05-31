1 / 5

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission coupled to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case. The Thar gets a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft-top roof. Mahindra Thar offers flexible seating options too, it gets all-new front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats.