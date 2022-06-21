2 / 5

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon became the trendsetter by becoming the first made in India car to score a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Nexon offers safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, roll over mitigation, hydraulic brake assist and many other features as standard. The updated variant of Tata Nexon with seatbelt reminders passed a side-impact test which helped it to score 5- stars (16.06 points) for adult protection.