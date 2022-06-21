Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar achieved an encouraging four star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP’s new round of Safer Cars For India crash tests. The recently launched Mahindra Thar was tested in its basic safety specification, two airbags, and reached 4 stars for adult and child occupants. The Thar also meets the side impact UN 95 regulation.
Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon became the trendsetter by becoming the first made in India car to score a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Nexon offers safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, roll over mitigation, hydraulic brake assist and many other features as standard. The updated variant of Tata Nexon with seatbelt reminders passed a side-impact test which helped it to score 5- stars (16.06 points) for adult protection.