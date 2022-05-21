Tata Safari
The all new Tata Safari is available in 6 and 7 seater options, comes with Kryotec 2L Turbocharged 170PS Diesel Engine, plush and premium spacious interiors and top- of- the- line safety, technology and connectivity features. The Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine produces 170 PS Power and 350 Nm of Torque. It is seamlessly mated to 6 Speed Automatic/ Manual Transmission. The Multi Drive Mode 2.0 has Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for taking on difficult terrains. It has Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low end torque and linear power delivery.
Tata Harrier
The Harrier measures 4,598mm in length, is 1,714mm tall and 1,894mm wide and boasts of 2,741mm of wheelbase. The top-spec variants sit on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the rest of the range gets smaller 16-inch wheels. Under the hood, the only powertrain made available to the new Harrier is a diesel-manual. The Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec turbodiesel engine produces 140bhp and 350Nm. The transmission is a six-speed manual sending power to front-wheels only. Although there is no AWD version, the Harrier does come with a special ESP system with selectable modes for different conditions – normal, wet and rough.