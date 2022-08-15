1/5
Total 5 eSUVs unveiled
Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed some news regarding its future with electric cars. The company has announced two new brands under the electric division. These two brands will solely focus on EVs. The two brands called XUV and BE. The company just showed us the concept cars but they will be launched in the coming years.
Mahindra showed us snippets of the new SUVs under the XUV and BE platform. The two brands have been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026.