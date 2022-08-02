2 / 5

Hyundai Venue 2022

Hyundai Venue recently got a major facelift. The car has received changes both in the exterior and the interior. The Venue 2022 SUV comes with an option of six airbags. The prices of the Hyundai Venue start from Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is a direct competitor of the Brezza 2022. It gets a new front grill as well as a new tail-lamp that gives it a completely new look. The car is yet to undergo a crash test in Global NCAP.