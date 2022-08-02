Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 was launched recently and the company has given it a host of new safety options to make it an attractive deal. The older Brezza was the only car from Maruti’s stable to get a 4-star crash test rating. The new Brezza 2022 takes this further by offering the option of 6 airbags.
Hyundai Venue 2022
Hyundai Venue recently got a major facelift. The car has received changes both in the exterior and the interior. The Venue 2022 SUV comes with an option of six airbags. The prices of the Hyundai Venue start from Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is a direct competitor of the Brezza 2022. It gets a new front grill as well as a new tail-lamp that gives it a completely new look. The car is yet to undergo a crash test in Global NCAP.