TikTok

TikTok has announced to temporarily limit its services in Russia. Users cannot upload a new video on the platform or do a livestream. As per the company tweet, In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. For the unversed, the new 'Fake News' law threatens to prison time for anyone who publishes “false information about the country’s invasion of Ukraine”. If found guilty, they can face up to 15 years of prison time or fine of 1.5 million rubles (approx Rs 10, 74,000).