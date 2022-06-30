Maruti Suzuki Breeza Price
Brezza 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company has already received 45,000 bookings. The Brezza 2022 SUV has been launched with six single-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options.
Maruti Suzuki Breeza Looks
Maruti Suzuki has updated the design of the SUV with a rather slim grille and slender-looking headlamps. The latter incorporates aggressive-looking LED DRLs as well. Around the sides, new dual-tone alloy wheels look refreshing, while the large DLO adds some presence to the Brezza facelift.