Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features, making it Maruti Suzuki's most feature packed car ever. The new Baleno gets a new set of headlights with DRLs and wider grille upfront. The rear end gets new taillight design LEDs with a few changes in the bumper design as well. It also has got a new set of 10-spoke alloy wheels now. It also gets a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with Advanced Voice Assist to offer customers a connected driving experience