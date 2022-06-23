Hyundai i20
The Hyundai i20 features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a large hexagonal black grille, a wide air dam, a front splitter, and swept-back LED projector headlights. The Hyundai i20 draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine available in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/172Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/240Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and a DCT gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features, making it Maruti Suzuki's most feature packed car ever. The new Baleno gets a new set of headlights with DRLs and wider grille upfront. The rear end gets new taillight design LEDs with a few changes in the bumper design as well. It also has got a new set of 10-spoke alloy wheels now. It also gets a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with Advanced Voice Assist to offer customers a connected driving experience