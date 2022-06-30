Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 tech
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 has arrived amid much fanfare. The fact that the new subcompact sports utility vehicle (SUV) garnered over 45,000 bookings even before the launch indicates the new Brezza is creating some noise. And rightly so. This is an important milestone for one of India’s most popular auto companies that are vying to secure the top spot to dominate the affordable SUV segment. To be able to do that, Maruti Suzuki has loaded the new Brezza 2022 to the gills with some fancy tech that are rare to find in this segment.
Suzuki Connect
The in-built telematics solutions in cars are gradually becoming mainstream, and the new Brezza 2022 just jumped on the bandwagon. The new Suzuki Connect support brings remote functionalities to the Brezza 2022. You can now operate the AC remotely, lock and unlock the car as a part of the vehicle safety features, log your locations and trips to the app, and ask the app to send you alerts and vehicle status in times of need. The Suzuki Connect functionality is available as an app on both Android and iOS, as well as on smartwatches and Alexa-powered devices.