Suzuki Connect

The in-built telematics solutions in cars are gradually becoming mainstream, and the new Brezza 2022 just jumped on the bandwagon. The new Suzuki Connect support brings remote functionalities to the Brezza 2022. You can now operate the AC remotely, lock and unlock the car as a part of the vehicle safety features, log your locations and trips to the app, and ask the app to send you alerts and vehicle status in times of need. The Suzuki Connect functionality is available as an app on both Android and iOS, as well as on smartwatches and Alexa-powered devices.