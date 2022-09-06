Maruti Suzuki Brezza
MSIL sold 15,193 units of the Brezza in August 2022 as against 12,906 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki has updated the design of the SUV with a rather slim grille and slender-looking headlamps. The latter incorporates aggressive-looking LED DRLs as well. Around the sides, new dual-tone alloy wheels look refreshing, while the large DLO adds some presence to the Brezza facelift. Maruti Suzuki has updated the design of the SUV with a rather slim grille and slender-looking headlamps. The latter incorporates aggressive-looking LED DRLs as well. Around the sides, new dual-tone alloy wheels look refreshing, while the large DLO adds some presence to the Brezza facelift.
Tata Nexon
Tata Motors sold 15,085 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month as against 10,006 units in August 2021. The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four cylinder petrol engine producing 108bhp/170Nm while the diesel is a new 1.5-litre unit producing 108bhp/260Nm. Both engines are offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. Tata is already working on the AMT options and should offer them in the first quarter of 2018. The Tata Nexon competes against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Honda WR-V and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Also included in the competition are the Mahindra TUV300 and the erstwhile Nuvosport.