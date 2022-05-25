Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Sharing the same, lightweight platform of the Baleno, the new Dzire is lighter by 85kg in petrol guise and by 105kg in the diesel variants. If it ain’t broke, why fix it. This seems to be the mantra that engineers have taken with the mechanicals of the new Dzire. It continues to get the same 1.2-litre 84.3PS petrol engine and a 1.3-litre 75PS diesel motor. Both engines are linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti has ditched the 4-speed AT gearbox from its petrol trims this time around. To replace the ageing gearbox, Maruti Suzuki has decided to equip both the petrol and the diesel version with the AGS (Auto Gear Shift) system. This automated manual transmission is available across all variants except for the base LXi and LDi.
Hyundai Verna
The exterior design of the new Hyundai Verna facelift is highlighted by a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. It also gets a new bumper, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new ORVMs, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps and more.The new Hyundai Verna comes with three engine options - 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel. Both the petrol engines make 113 bhp, 144Nm & 118 bhp, 172Nm of power figures. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out a maximum power of 113 bhp against 250Nm of torque. Both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines come mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with optional iVT, 6-speed automatic gearbox.