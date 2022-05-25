1 / 5

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Sharing the same, lightweight platform of the Baleno, the new Dzire is lighter by 85kg in petrol guise and by 105kg in the diesel variants. If it ain’t broke, why fix it. This seems to be the mantra that engineers have taken with the mechanicals of the new Dzire. It continues to get the same 1.2-litre 84.3PS petrol engine and a 1.3-litre 75PS diesel motor. Both engines are linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti has ditched the 4-speed AT gearbox from its petrol trims this time around. To replace the ageing gearbox, Maruti Suzuki has decided to equip both the petrol and the diesel version with the AGS (Auto Gear Shift) system. This automated manual transmission is available across all variants except for the base LXi and LDi.