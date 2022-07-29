Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG
The Wagon R S-CNG LXI gets central locking, front power windows, manual air-conditioning, a 12V socket and 13-inch steel wheels and more. The Wagon R CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68hp and 90Nm of torque when run on petrol and 59hp/78Nm when running on CNG. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The Wagon R CNG also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has chosen not to equip the larger 83hp, 1.2-litre engine with CNG, for now.