Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, recently announced the launch of the CNG variant of All-New Celerio. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio with S-CNG technology is available only in VXi variant and is priced at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The new CNG variant is part of the brand's growing green vehicle portfolio in India and delivers a mileage of 35.60 km/kg and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity). The new Celerio was launched in November’21 in petrol avatar and has received close to 25,000 bookings in two months of its launch. The Celerio petrol is the India's most fuel efficient petrol vehicle with mileage rated at 26.68 kmpl. The Celerio is launched at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in 7 variants and the S-CNG is the 8th variant.