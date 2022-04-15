New Maruti Ertiga 2022 is priced from Rs 8.35 lakhs, for the base petrol MT variant. VXI variant is priced at Rs 9.49 lakhs for MT and Rs 10.99 lakhs for AT. ZXI Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 10.59 lakh for MT and 12.09 lakh for the AT. Top of the line ZXI+ MT Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 11.29 lakhs while AT variant costs Rs 12.79 lakhs.

Md Waquar Haider



Published on: April 15, 2022 11:46 AM IST