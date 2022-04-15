Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched
The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers an incredible mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 price
New Maruti Ertiga 2022 is priced from Rs 8.35 lakhs, for the base petrol MT variant. VXI variant is priced at Rs 9.49 lakhs for MT and Rs 10.99 lakhs for AT. ZXI Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 10.59 lakh for MT and 12.09 lakh for the AT. Top of the line ZXI+ MT Ertiga 2022 is priced at Rs 11.29 lakhs while AT variant costs Rs 12.79 lakhs.