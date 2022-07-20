1/7
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launch
Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new SUV Grand Vitara at an event on Wednesday. The new car will be placed above the S-cross and will be sold via Nexa Dealerships.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bookings
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV booking have been opened. The buyers can opt to book the car with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The amount will be adjusted at the time of purchase. The pricing of the car is still kept under wraps but it will be revealed ahead of festive season sales.