Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 27 97 kmpl

The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA petrol engine, but it is also available in mild- and strong-hybrid versions. The latter will enable Toyota to claim the highest mileage rate in the sector. The Hyryder has three different transmission choices: a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 5-speed MT. The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA engine with self-charging hybrid technology and the options of the 1.5-liter K-series engine. In terms of design, it gets a Glanza-inspired front grille and a chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. It comes with a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The bumper sports the headlamps of different design compared to other Toyota cars.