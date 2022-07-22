Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 27 97 kmpl
Maruti is offering the Grand Vitara in two major classifications: Smart Hybrid and Electric Hybrid. Smart Hybrid is a system similar to what the company has been offering with SHVS mild hybrid while the Electric Hybrid will enable much more savings as it claims a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl. The Smart Hybrid powertrain uses a 1462 cc engine that puts out 103PS power at 6000RPM and 136nM Torque @4400 rpm. This powertrain will be available in 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Automatic Transmission. The Electric Hybrid uses a 1490 cc engine that can churn out 92.4PS power @5500 rpm and 122Nm of torque at 4,400 to 4,800 rpm. The electric motor offers 115.56 PS of power.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 27 97 kmpl
The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA petrol engine, but it is also available in mild- and strong-hybrid versions. The latter will enable Toyota to claim the highest mileage rate in the sector. The Hyryder has three different transmission choices: a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 5-speed MT. The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA engine with self-charging hybrid technology and the options of the 1.5-liter K-series engine. In terms of design, it gets a Glanza-inspired front grille and a chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. It comes with a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The bumper sports the headlamps of different design compared to other Toyota cars.